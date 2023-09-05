From Lauren Sanchez to the Kardashians: All about Beyoncé’s star-packed ‘Renaissance’ birthday concert

On September 4th, a constellation of celebrities gathered at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to celebrate Beyoncé‘s 42nd birthday. The event, attended by a who’s who of Hollywood’s elite, was nothing short of a spectacle, marking a memorable night for the singer and her fans.

The birthday bash was impeccably timed, as Beyoncé took to the stage precisely at 9:04 p.m. to coincide with her birthdate, adding a personal touch to the grand celebration. As the clock struck 11 p.m., the crowd was in for a surprise when the legendary Diana Ross graced the stage, announcing, “Hello, L.A.!”

©GettyImages



Beyoncé and Diana Ross perform onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at SoFi Stadium on September 04, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Ross mesmerized the audience with her hit “Love Hangover” and then led SoFi Stadium in singing “Happy Birthday” to the birthday queen herself. Beyoncé, visibly moved, rushed to the stage to greet Diana Ross with tears welling up in her eyes, and the two iconic divas shared a touching moment. “I’m here to celebrate Beyoncé‘s birthday,” Ross declared as Bey mouthed, “I love you.”

Beyoncé delivered a heartfelt birthday speech

Before gracing the audience with her soul-stirring performance of “Flaws and All,” Beyoncé delivered a heartfelt birthday speech. She expressed deep gratitude to her fans, family, and the original members of Destiny’s Child, the record-breaking group that catapulted her to fame.

©GettyImages



Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at SoFi Stadium on September 04, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Fighting back tears, Beyoncé said, “My soul is full. I’m so thankful, I’m trying not to cry.” She expressed her thankfulness for being alive, for the opportunity to perform on stage, and for the incredible support of her fans. She acknowledged the vital role of music in her life, saying, “I’m thankful for music, for the ability to heal myself through music which then heals all of you.”

In her speech, Beyoncé paid tribute to her mother, Tina Knowles, her father, Matthew Knowles, and her husband, Jay-Z, even nodding to her critically acclaimed 2016 album, “Lemonade.” She thanked her Destiny’s Child bandmates, including Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LeToya Luckett, LaTavia Robertson, and every one with her since 1997. She embraced her imperfections, expressing gratitude for every “flaw, stretch mark, every FUPA,” and thanked her family, including her father, for their sacrifices and pain.

In addition to Diana Ross, Beyoncé had more up her sleeve. She brought out Kendrick Lamar for a joint performance of their collaboration, “America Has a Problem.” The crowd went wild as Kendrick rapped while Beyoncé sang, leaving the audience in awe of their electrifying chemistry.

Beyoncé’s star-packed ‘Renaissance’ birthday concert

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Adele, Lizzo, Ayo Edebiri, Quinta Brunson, Chris Rock, Justin and Hailey Bieber, and many more stars gathered at the SoFi Stadium on September 4, to celebrate Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday.

Lauren Sanchez, known for her philanthropic efforts, took to social media to share dancing moments with Jeff Bezos and Kris Jenner. She aptly described the night as “crazy fun.”

©Lauren Sanchez





Khloé Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian, North West, Kris Jenner, Lauren Sanchez, and Jeff Bezos matched the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” metallic and black aesthetic.

©GettyImages



Khloé Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian, North West, Kris Jenner, Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at SoFi Stadium on September 04, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Beyoncé‘s 42nd birthday celebration at SoFi Stadium will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the most star-studded and emotionally charged events in recent memory.

©GettyImages



Khloé Kardashian and Hailey Bieber attend the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at SoFi Stadium on September 04, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Happy birthday, Beyoncé!