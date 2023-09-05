Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet make couple debut at Beyonce concert

Kylie Jenner and TimothéeChalamet have confirmed their romantic relationship. The pair, after months of rumors tying them together, were spotted kissing a Beyonce’s concert in Los Angeles.

Chalamet and Jenner were recorded at the concert, with him wearing a black hoodie and a matching cap, and Jenner wearing her hair in an updo. The two were located in one of the exclusive boxes of the event, with Chalamet smoking and Jenner sitting next to him. The two were huddled together and appeared to have attended the concert alone.

Photos captured by TMZ show the couple kissing in different occasions, confirming a relationship that many didn’t believe was true.

Chalamet and Jenner were first linked together in April, with photos showing them hanging out in different occasions. Over the course of their relationship, insiders have said that the two enjoyed spending time together and were enjoying the process of getting to know each other. They appear to have met in an event in Europe.

“They run in the same circle of friends, and have a great time when they’re together, but it’s not that serious. Kylie is having fun and although she’s open to seeing where things go, they’re not in a committed relationship. Things are very casual,” said a source to US Weekly.

Beyonce’s concert in Los Angeles was a star studded affair, with celebrities like Zendaya, Tom Holland, Quinta Brunson, Ayo Edebiri, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being photographed in the stands.

