Lily-Rose Depp reveals relationship with rapper Danielle Balbuena

Lily-Rose Depp and Danielle Balbuena (professionally known as 070 Shake) have confirmed their relationship. Rumors of a romance between the two had been swirling for months after they were spotted together in Paris Fashion Week.

Lily-Rose Depp is dating rapper 070 Shake. pic.twitter.com/5EeezMTi1c — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) March 5, 2023

Depp confirmed their relationship in an Instagram story, which showed the two kissing. “Four months with my crush,” wrote Depp in all caps. Balbuena also shared some photos of the pair in her Instagram stories, including a close-up of the two kissing.

While Depp has been involved in various relationships, including Austin Butler and Timothee Chalamet, she’s spoken about how much she values her private life, especially as the daughter of two famous people: Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. “The value of privacy is something that’s been instilled in me from an early age,” she said in an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “Growing up in a family like I did, it was always something that was … I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself. And so that’s something that I’ve carried on into my own career and that’s really important to me.”

Some years ago, Depp participated in the “Self Evident Truths” campaign, which included a wide assortment of people who didn’t identify as “100 percent straight.” “A lot of people took it as me coming out,” she said in an interview with Nylon. “But that’s not what I was trying to do. I was literally doing it just to say that you don’t have to label your sexuality; so many kids these days are not labeling their sexuality and I think that’s so cool.”

Depp and Balbuena were first linked together in Paris Fashion Week when they were photographed having dinner together.

Depp will soon premiere her awaited new series, “The Idol,” which was created by The Weeknd and Sam Levinson, known for creating the HBO series “Euphoria.” Depp plays one of the show’s leads in what’s arguably the biggest role in her career to date.