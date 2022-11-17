Lily Rose Depp talks about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial

Lily Rose Depp is addressing the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial for the first time. In an interview with Elle magazine, Lily talked about why she chose to remain silent throughout her father’s trial and why she’s never picked a side, at least on a public level.

“When it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal … I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts,” she said. Lily doubled down on these statements by explaining that she wanted her work and her life to be judged by her own merits and not by the people that surround her.

“I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever,” she said. “And I’m really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there.”

©GettyImages



Lily Rose Depp in Miami

Over the course of the interview, Lily also addressed the term nepo-baby, which refers to children of famous actors and celebrities who also choose to get involved in the business. “People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there, and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part,” she said. “Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There’s a lot of work that comes after that.”