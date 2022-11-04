Johnny Depp and attorney Joelle Rich are no longer dating

Johnny Depp and Joelle Rich’s flame has reportedly fizzled out. The attorney represented Depp in his libel trial against The Sun in 2008 and was there to support him during his defamation trial against Amber Heard earlier this year. News broke that they were dating in September. While it doesn’t seem they were ever serious or exclusive, it seems to have ended completely.

The timeline of their fling is unclear, but a source told DailyMail they were never a “normal couple.” “Are they still an item? We are not talking about a normal couple here. It’s not a big, stable, committed love affair and I’m not sure that it ever was,” they told the outlet. “I don’t know if they are together in any way at this point. Certainly, I don’t believe it is a serious romantic relationship, or even an exclusive one.”

They also offered insight on how Depp is doing after the trial, “Firstly, he has just come out of a massive legal battle [with ex-wife Amber Heard], so who would want to commit after that? It has been an extremely traumatic period for him,” they said. The source also said they didn’t think “a standard committed relationship is going to be his thing.”

After the report, a source confirmed with PEOPLE, that they are no longer dating.

A source told Page Six Joelle was still married to Jonathon Rich when she began seeing the Pirates of the Carribbean star, but going through a separation. The couple shares two children and were married in 2011.

Depp and Joelle’s fling seemed to be hiding in plain sight during the trial. The London-based attorney was not working on the case but was offering support at the Virginia courthouse. They were spotted chatting outside on May 3, and she was photographed hugging Camille Vasquez, later that month on May 16.

She also exited the courthouse with this team on May 19. It’s suspected they were able to keep a low profile since the public was creating stories in their head that he could be dating Vasquez.