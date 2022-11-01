Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid reportedly arrived at a Halloween event aboard the same party bus

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are continuing to fuel relationship rumors. The last few nights have been Halloween heaven for celebrities who celebrate the spooky holiday and the A-Listers reportedly attended the same party together, showing up on the same party bus, per Page Six,

According the outlet, DiCaprio and Gigi attended the Circoloco Halloween party Friday night at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. They arrived at the massive bash aboard a party bus along with models Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, and art dealer Helly Nahmad. Tickets to the party sold out and started from $161.20.

An insider told the outlet the Titanic star was wearing a scary mask that was, “half monster, half zombie” most of the night, “unless he was drinking.” The group made sure they had the best experience and got bottle service.

It’s been all eyes on Hadid and DiCaprio since they were linked in September during Fashion Week, with reports saying he was “pursuing” her. Earlier this month, a source told Us Weekly the model had some walls up, “since she’s on better terms with Zayn [Malik], and they’re doing well co-parenting.”

The insider explained, “she’s very fond of Leo [DiCaprio] and is interested in pursuing a relationship with him.” But, she’s not rushing anything serious because she is at the same time, “very busy with her modeling gigs and being there for her daughter.”

As for DiCaprio, the Inception star is somewhat fresh off a breakup, calling it quits with Camila Morrone. The Sun reported that the couple, linked since 2018, split ways “quietly” earlier this summer.