Johnny Depp will join Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fashion show

Johnny Depp is joining Rihanna on the runway.

According to a report from TMZ, Depp is confirmed for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show and will be one of the evening’s surprise guests, much like celebrities that have been featured in years past.

©GettyImages



Johnny Depp in England

TMZ shares that Depp won’t be walking the runway or performing. “He’s going to be a focus of one of the show’s “star” moments -- which has included the likes of Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu in the past,” writes the publication. Depp will be the first male to be featured in one of these segments and will wear items from the Savage X Fenty collection.

Rihanna appears to have been the one to reach out to Depp, with both parties “super excited” over their collaboration. According to Depp’s representatives, he already filmed his segment. Other stars slated to appear on the show include Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, Winston Duke, Taraji P. Henson, and more.

Depp’s Savage X Fenty segment will focus on the different aspects of Depp’s career, including his acting, modeling, and musical work.

©GettyImages



Depp at this year’s VMAs

Following his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp has experienced a boon in popularity and star power. This year, he appeared virtually at MTV’s Video Music Awards and was revealed as the face of the Moon Person, which is the name of the award that’s handed out to winners. He’s slated to star in the film “Jeanne du Barry”, playing the role of Louis XV.

Rihanna is also in an important phase of her career. She released a new single for the film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show of 2023.

“Savage X Fenty Show VOL. 4” will premiere this November 9, on Prime Video.