Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Timothée Chalamet is one of Hollywood’s most beloved young actors. Ever since he burst onto the scene, he’s starred in Oscar nominated films and worked with some of the world’s best directors. He’s also dated various famous women.
Scroll down to have a look at some of the women that have been linked with Chalamet over the past years:
RELATED:
Eiza González shares BTS photo of her movie with Henry Cavill
Coachella fashion recap: Celebrities’ street style during festival’s first weekend
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!