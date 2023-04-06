Eiza González shares BTS photo of her movie with Henry Cavill

Eiza González is booked and busy. The actress, who’s currently starring in the Apple series “Extrapolations,’ shared a behind the scenes photo of her new movie, which costars Henry Cavill.

The film is titled “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” and its a spy thriller directed by Guy Ritchie. It follows a group of spies that battle Nazis covertly, and that led to the rise of Black Ops operations around the world. González plays Marjorie, a military sniper with “extraordinary spy-craft abilities” according to Deadline.

The photo shows a black and white image of González surrounded by various men in military outfits. “Deadly Smart Marjorie. WWII,” she captioned the post. The film is currently in production and is rumored to have plenty of action sequences, an area that González has become an expert in over the course of her Hollywood career. While not a lot of information has been shared of the film, it’s based on a novel that was released in 2015. While Henry Cavill isn’t featured on the photo González shared, he shared a behind the scenes photo of his own, showing him alongside a costar.

This film marks the first project Cavill is involved with following his exit from two of the biggest franchises he’s been involved with: the DC cinematic universe, where he played Superman, and The Witcher Netflix series, where he played the titular role. In the latter, he’s been replaced with Liam Hemsworth.

“The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” is expected to be released at some point next year.