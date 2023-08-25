Kylie Jenner drives to Timothee Chalamet’s house amid breakup rumors

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still going strong despite rumors they broke up. The couple has been keeping their relationship low-key since early April, but in early August, there were reports that they called it quits.

There has been no recent sight of the reality star and actor until yesterday when Jenner was photographed in photos published by the DailyMail arriving in her 200K two-toned Mercedes Maybach 600, at Chalamate’s Beverly Hills home on Thursday. The A-lister was followed by her security team in a black Escalade.

According to the outlet, she was coming from a shopping spree in the famous area. Jenner showed off her abs in a white t-shirt and light denim jeans.

Breakup rumors

Rumors that the couple split go back to August 2nd when Life & Style magazine reported that her friends suspected that the “Dune” star “dumped” her. An insider told the outlet some close to Jenner suspected he used her for publicity for his upcoming Wonka movie.

The Kardashians don’t always respond to headlines, but the report was pretty brutal, and TMZ quickly cleaned up the mess within an hour. According to the outlet, they spoke to “multiple sources” close to the couple who said that even though they haven’t been seen publicly, everything is cool between them, and they are still an “item.” They told the outlet, “any reports that say otherwise are false.”

Chalametee is seemingly the first serious relationship Jenner has had since ending things with her on and off again boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott. As for the American–French actor, his last serious relationship was with Eiza Gonzalez, following his relationship with Lily Rose Depp and Lourdes Leon. However, before Jenner he sparked rumors with Sarah Talabi in April 2022, and Taylor Russell, in November 2022.