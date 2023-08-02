Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still dating despite breakup rumors

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still an item despite rumors that claim the opposite. Earlier this week, it was reported that Chalamet had broken up with Jenner seven months after the two were first spotted together.

TMZ reports they’ve spoken to multiple sources near the couple who claim the opposite. They claim Chalamet and Jenner are still an item and that "any reports that say otherwise are false." Sources even went as far as to warn fans and gossip lovers, telling them to "not to believe everything they read."

Break up rumors began swirling earlier today, when a source revealed that Jenner had been dumped and had been playing it down with her close circle of friends. “She’s telling people that things between them naturally fizzled out because they’re both busy and traveling,” reports Life & Style. “But friends are whispering that Kylie got dumped.” The source claims Jenner was hurt and that her relationship with Chalamet was the first one after her break up with Travis Scott, with whom she has two kids and has been involved in an on and off relationship since the year 2017.

“Kylie is playing it casual, but her friends know this must sting,” continued the source. “Timothée was the first guy she really spent time with after splitting from Travis. She even introduced him to her family.”

©GettyImages



Kylie Jenner in Paris

Jenner and Chalamet’s relationship began earlier this year, when she was spotted at his place. The two then were spotted grabbing some tacos, and later on at a barbecue accompanied by their sisters, Kendall Jenner and Pauline Chalamet. Jenner and Chalamet appeared to have been wearing color-coordinated outfits, with both wearing tie-dye.