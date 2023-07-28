Brody Jenner shares update about fiance Tia Blanco’s pregnancy

Brody Jenner and his future wife Tiarah “Tia” Blanco are still eagerly waiting for the arrival of their first child. The couple announced their pregnancy on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2023, and assuming they waited until the end of her first trimester to tell the world, the baby should be due anytime!





©Brody Jenner



Tia and Brody announced her pregnancy on January 1

On Thursday, the half-brother of Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner shared an exciting update on his Instagram story. “Still pregnant,” he wrote over a photo of Tia in a bikini on the beach.

The professional surfer was walking three dogs, the two huge rottweilers Brody shares with ex-Kaitlynn Carter, Tank, and Bertha, and his adorable Puggle named Shoey. They all posed, for the photo, and Blanco’s hair was wet, so the ocean lover took her baby on a swim in her happy place. Tia has become the new mother figure in the pup’s life.

All the sweet dogs will be older siblings to their new daughter, and they all have a gorgeous home to play in. Last year in March, Brody shared a photo of all three dogs smiling in what looks like their backyard.



Who is Tia Blanco?



Tiarah, who goes by Tia, was born on May 5, 1997. She is Filipino-American and was born in Puerto Rico.

Living on the coast, she began surfing at the early age of 3 and had the support of her family when she started competing. Ranked in the top 50 female surfers in the world by the World Surf League, she won first place Gold medal at the 2015 International Surfing Association Open Women’s World Surfing Championship in Popoyo, Nicaragua, and again in the 2016 Championship in Playa Jacó, Costa Rica.

According to TMZ, the couple began dating in May 2022, after they met in Hawaii when Brody was there on a family vacation. They went surfing and had an instant connection. The nature lovers began traveling together, and their relationship moved quickly, with the couple announcing their pregnancy on January 1, 2023. Brody proposed at their gender reveal in June.