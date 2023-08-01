Bratz has unveiled a new collaboration with Kylie Jenner. The iconic brand has decided to immortalize some of the reality star’s more iconic fashion looks throughout the years, including her Met Gala looks, and chic ensembles she has worn at red carpet appearances.

Fans of the brand have also shared their excitement now that Bratz has released digital designs of some of our favorite celebrities as dolls, with the signature makeup of the brand and showcasing some memorable moments, which could mean more physical collabs could be released in the future.