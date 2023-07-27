Kylie Jenner reveals which plastic surgery she regrets the most

Kylie Jenner is secretive concerning the cosmetic procedures she has done to improve her appearance. The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sister had only admitted to using fillers to increase the size of her lips. Still, during a recent The Kardashians episode, the mom of two said she had a boob job after years of denials.

The 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder asked her friend, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, if she remembered she had her “boobs done.” Jenner said she had the procedure months before she got pregnant with her eldest daughter, Stormi, in 2017 as a teenager.

©GettyImages



Kylie Jenner in 2015 and 2016

Kylie highlighted that when she went under the knife, she wasn’t anticipating having a child at 20. According to the tv personality, she had “beautiful breasts” before the surgery. “I just wish, obviously, I never got them done, to begin with,” she admitted.

“I have a daughter too. I’d be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19,” Kylie admits. “She’s the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her. I wish I could be her and do it all differently. I wouldn’t touch anything.”

This confession comes after, in a previous episode, Jenner said she felt ashamed of the shape of her ears after her sisters used to make fun of them. But after noticing that her daughter has the same ears, she loves them more than ever.

“I always remember being the most confident kid in the room. I’ve always loved myself. I still love myself,” she shared in the episode. “One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false. I’ve only gotten fillers.”