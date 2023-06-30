Sarah Jessica Parker shares thoughts on plastic surgery: ‘I missed out’

Sarah Jessica Parker is opening up about plastic surgery, revealing that it has crossed her mind in the past, but thinks it might be too late to undergo a cosmetic procedure.

During a recent interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, the actress shared her thoughts on how society sees women as they age, the double standard with men in the entertainment industry, and the pressure to keep a youthful appearance.

“I honestly think I missed out on the facelift,” Parker said. “That’d be to me, like the thing. Like an old-fashioned good one that you have when you’re like 44.” Stern went on to ask if she considered getting the procedure done, to which she admitted that she was unsure.

She also talked about the online comments and the media attention following the announcement of the revival of ‘Sex and the City,’ sharing that many were focusing on the aging aspect of the cast and the characters. “You understand why people make the choice because there’s so much emphasis put on -- especially women and primarily women -- about looks,” she explained.

“Even last year when we first went on the air with the new season there were just so many endless articles about aging and aging gracefully and, you know, Sarah Jessica’s hair is gray. And I was like, ‘First of all, it’s not. But who cares? I’m sitting next to Andy Cohen whose head is covered in gray hair and you’ve not mentioned that at all,’” Parker declared, adding that she understands “why women feel like there is so much chatter and opinions. I don’t think it’s wrong. I think people should do whatever they feel ... it makes them feel better walking out the door, frankly.”