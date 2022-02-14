Meet Sandy Tejada: The Dominican descent actress co-starring next to Sarah Jessica Parker in ‘And Just Like That’

Whether you are watching “And Just Like That,” an entertainment tv show, or the news, you have probably seen Sandy Tejada’s face or heard her voice more than once — especially since she is the only Afro-Latina acting in the pilot of the HBO Max comedy-drama series and in the trailer.

“I play the host of a trendy restaurant, and I opened the show with Sarah Jessica Parker. But before that, I had the first line of the show, which is huge,” Tejada told HOLA! USA, adding, “I did not see this coming because honestly when I saw the trailer, and I heard my line, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t see my face! My scene got cut.’

©GettyImages



Sarah Jessica Parker and Sandy Tejada are seen on the set of “And Just Like That...” the follow up series to “Sex and the City” on July 14, 2021 in New York City.

According to Sandy, it was a nerve-wracking moment because it had happened to her in the past when writers go in a different direction. “But luckily, this time, I’m the Afro-Latina opening in the Sex and The City reboot,” she says. “This show transformed from being an American all-white show to adding diversity. The show is huge. It is a game-changer.

“I’m representing women, Latinas, Afro-Latinos from all over the world, and it was an amazing opportunity.”

The actress told us that it had been a dream come true co-starring next to Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon, and the positive feedback added an extra layer. “Honestly, I have not had the opportunity to process it. I was shocked and in disbelief that I made the cut,” she said. “I got a lot of positive feedback. I had people emailing me, calling me; I got a lot of reposts and congratulations; it just felt good. It gave me a boost to want to work harder, and I’d want to work for bigger roles.”