Latino-owned media company drops an NFT featuring Amara La Negra’s new series ‘Don’t Cancel Me’

Fuse Media and Amara La Negra are joining the metaverse. The Latino-owned, multicultural-focused entertainment company just secured a partnership with ThetaDrop, an environmentally friendly and 100% green NFT marketplace, to launch an exclusive series of NFTs.

Fuse’s first NFT drop features Afro-Latina musician, activist, entrepreneur, and reality star Amara La Negra and her Fuse series, Don’t Cancel Me with Amara La Negra.

Amara, who started her career in the entertainment industry as a child star in the iconic Spanish-language variety show Sábado Gigante and later became the breakout star of Love & Hip-Hop Miami, will launch the project with a Livestream once the NFT series drop at 1 pm PT on Friday, January 28.

The NFTs were created with an innovative approach to make them collectible and useful. The drop will feature a Platinum VIP package that includes a signed show poster and a lifetime subscription to Fuse+, marking the first time a streaming service has offered a lifetime subscription as part of the utility of their NFT.

This package will also include a limited-edition hoodie designed by award-winning artist, cultural strategist, and social movement leader Favianna Rodriguez. Favianna, a Latina with Afro-Peruvian roots, is regarded as one of the leading thinkers uniting art, culture, and social impact.

©Favianna Rodriguez



Favianna Rodriguez

The second tier of NFTs will be Amara La Negra’s Digital Collection Cards which includes ten different collectibles NFTs of Amara and Don’t Cancel Me show artwork, with special clips from the show to be airdropped to NFT holders at some point in the future.

“Fuse is always looking for new ways to create meaningful touchpoints for fans to connect with our shows and stars, and we are thrilled to be able to offer this unique and exclusive opportunity,” said Fuse Media CEO Mike Roggero. “ThetaDrop has a proven expertise in this exciting, nascent field, and we‘re looking forward to this being the start of a longstanding, successful partnership in the NFT space for our viewers and our talent.”

In addition, Fuse Media will donate part of the proceeds of the NFT sales to the Voto Latino Foundation, a grassroots political organization focused on educating and empowering a new generation of Latino voters, as well as creating a more robust and inclusive democracy.

Thanks to ThetaDrop, new buyers interested in these NFTs will encounter a lower barrier of entry. They would be allowed to purchase via credit card, in addition to the company’s TFuel cryptocurrency.