Christina Aguilera shares the most significant lesson she learned from her Spanish-language album ‘La Fuerza’

Christina Aguilera is a few hours away from releasing her long-awaited Spanish-language album La Fuerza but gave fans another taste of what is coming. The Ecuadorian-descent superstar premiered today, January 20, her new single “Santo” alongside urban music sensation Ozuna.

The award-winning artists united their unmistakable voices to create a perfect fusion resulting in a powerful interpretation that honors Latin and Afro-Caribbean rhythms and continues the story that began with Aguilera’s most recent Spanish-language hits “Pa ‘Mis Muchachas” and “Somos Nada.”

The iconic star got inspired by her Ecuadorian roots and started working on six unique and exquisite songs intended to push for empowerment. Ahead of the anticipated release, Christina Aguilera sat down with Latinx media to talk about all the details from her second album in Spanish, including all the talented and accomplished artists working on it, lessons learned, and how La Fuerza might be her best work to date.

“It’s never been off my plate not to come back to Latin music, and Mi Reflejo had been such a beautiful special time in my life, but it was 20 plus years ago when I was just coming on the scene. I was so green to the business. I was baby Christina,” she said. “And 20 years later, I’m a grown woman who is had such an incredible career, and now I can I get to come back having reflected on that, being a mother and now being able to share with my kids, a big part of them and who they are.”

According to Aguilera, knowing that her kids can enjoy her singing in Spanish feels special. “They can see mommy do her thing in Spanish, and they can hear it and feel it from a musical level,” she added.

©Zoe Rain





The Grammy and Latin Grammy winner said that La Fuerza is just beginning something incredible, and she plans to convert the album into a trilogy. “This is only the first chapter of three that will be giving more music to come within the year 2022. I wanted to keep surprising the fans, so that was important to me,” the star revealed.

La Fuerza and her upcoming projects include collaborations with Becky G, Nicki Nicole, Nathy Peluso, Ozuna, and more stars. Aguilera told us that she has always loved collaborating and the sense of community in the Hispanic community. “There’s so much love there that I definitely wanted to make it a unified experience,” she said. “But ‘Pa’ Mis Muchachas’ was such an important way to come into all this in a celebratory way with such incredible, accomplished women in the in music. I have so much admiration for strong women who speak their truth.”