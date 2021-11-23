Proof that Christina Aguilera has always been proud of her Latin American roots

Christina Aguilera is a Latina with one of the most stunning, powerful voices and stage presence globally. Dubbed as the “Voice of a Generation,” the singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality was born in New York City and raised in Pennsylvania to musician Shelly Loraine Kearns and Ecuador-born United States Army soldier Fausto Xavier Aguilera.

Christina María Aguilera began her singing career in 1992 as “the little girl with the big voice,” participating in several talent shows and singing the US national anthem in hockey, football, and baseball games. She later joined The Mickey Mouse Club, where she performed musical numbers and sketch comedy until its cancellation in 1994, alongside Ryan Gosling, Keri Russell, Britney Spears, and Justin Timberlake.

In 1998, Aguilera got selected to record the theme song “Reflection” for Disney’s animated film Mulan and charted on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart at number 15. RCA’s A&R Ron Fair offered a musical contract to Christina, helping her to become part of the teen pop trend, alongside Spears.

The following year Aguilera released “Genie in a Bottle,” peaking atop the US Billboard Hot 100 and charts of 20 other countries, and her eponymous debut album peaked at number one on the US Billboard 200.

In 2000 Aguilera started representing her Latin American roots in her music and released the studio album Mi Reflejo.

The Spanish-language album included re-recorded versions of tracks on Aguilera’s debut album and several original songs, including “Genio Atrapado” (“Genie in a Bottle”), “Si No Te Hubiera Conocido,” featuring Luis Fonsi, “Por Siempre Tú” (“I Turn to You”) and “Ven Conmigo (Solamente Tú)” (“Come On Over Baby (All I Want is You)”). Mi Reflejo succeeded and topped the Billboard Top Latin Albums for 19 consecutive weeks and was certified six times platinum in the Latin field by the RIAA.

Her First Latin Grammy

Aguilera won Best Female Pop Vocal Album at the 2nd Annual Latin Grammy Awards in 2001 and later embarked on her first concert tour, Christina Aguilera in Concert, from mid-2000 to early 2001.

Refusing to change her last name and publicly acknowledging she is a proud Latina

During an interview with Rosie O‘Donnell on her syndicated daytime talk show, The Rosie O’Donnell Show, Aguilera revealed how people on her team suggested changing her last name to something more manageable or commercial to accommodate others. However, she refused to do so and decided to build a career with her Ecuadorian last name.