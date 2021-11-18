Christina Aguilera’s comeback to Latin music will reach new heights tonight at the Latin GRAMMYs

Last night at the Latin GRAMMY’s Person of the Year Gala honoring Rubén Blades the one and only Christina Aguilera started the night full of amazing performances. Aguilera absolutely rocked her performance, showcasing her amazing voice, Spanish, and talent. And tonight the international legend will hit the stage at the Latin GRAMMYs for the first time in more than 20 years. The world will get to watch the first live performance of her new single “Pa Mis Muchachas,” alongside Becky G, Nathy Peluso, and Nicki Nicole. The singer is one of the few artists who has found success in the American market and the Latin market and she has won at both the GRAMMYs and Latin GRAMMYs to prove it. Take look back at how she did it below:

Ahead of her performance GRAMMY.com dived into Aguilera‘s career that has spanned over 2 decades with a timeline of her English and Spanish albums. It all starts with her 1999 self-titled debut album and breakthrough single “Genie in a Bottle” which earned her a win for Best New Artist at the 42nd GRAMMY Awards in 2000. In September of that year, she decided to embrace her Ecuadorian roots and released her first Spanish album, Mi Reflejo which featured Spanish versions of her biggest hits at the time, along with original songs and covers. It also included a collaboration with Luis Fonsi with their duet ”Si No Te Hubiera Conocido.”

The Latin market embraced her with open arms and at the inaugural Latin GRAMMY Awards in 2000 she hit the stage with performances of the classic“Contigo En La Distancia” and the Spanish version of “Genie in a Bottle,” “Genio Atrapado.” A year later Mi Refeljo won her first, and only, Latin GRAMMY wins for Female Pop Vocal Album.

20 years later, Aguilera will not only hit the stage with some of the greatest women in Latin music but release a music video for her new single “Somos Nada.” It will be released during the GRAMMY’s at 6 pm pt / 9 pm et. The singer has been teasing fans with clips and photos of what looks like an epic video.