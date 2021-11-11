Bad Bunny talks going from the grocery store to the “Gringo Grammys” with Trevor Noah

With just how huge Bad Bunny has gotten over the past few years, it’s hard to remember a time when he wasn’t one of the biggest artists in the world--but it actually wasn’t that long ago.

The reggaetonero stopped by The Daily Show in New York City this week to talk to host Trevor Noah about his meteoric rise, admitting he was still working at a grocery store in 2016, just 5 years ago.

During their interview, Bad Bunny--full name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio-- opened up about how he managed to release not one, not two, but three projects in 2020, when the rest of the entertainment industry came to a stunning halt due to the pandemic.

According to the singer, it was easy for him to produce so much music since that was really all he had during the worldwide shutdowns.

While Ocasio has dipped his foot into the acting pool with his recent role in Narcos: Mexico, he made it clear during his conversation with Trevor Noah that he doesn’t play a character when he makes music--that’s all him.

“Bad Bunny is Benito, there’s no difference,” he said.

The artist went on to talk about how he got to a point of breaking stereotypes and making new trends, specifically when it comes to outwardly respecting and supporting women and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Bad Bunny acknowledges that there is a machista nature within the world of reggaeton, but says he wanted to break those barriers so that anyone and everyone would feel welcome at his shows.

As for why the rapper thinks his music has been able to crossover to fans who don’t even speak Spanish, he repeats that listeners can feel his authenticity, emphasizing that he shouldn’t change himself for the “gringo” audience just as “gringo” artists aren’t asked to change themselves for others.

You can watch Bad Bunny’s full interview with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show up above.