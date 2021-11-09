Bad Bunny and Eladio Carrion link up with LeBron James and Kevin Hart at the Lakers game

Old friends Bad Bunny and LeBron James are hanging out once again, and this time, they both brought a friend along.

The reggaetonero stopped by the Staples Center in Los Angeles to watch the Lakers go up against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, November 8.

Since the team’s star sat out of the game due to a groin injury, he was on the sidelines with his fellow celebs, including Bad Bunny. He was accompanied by fellow Puerto Rican musician, Eladio Carrion, whom the “Safaera” singer introduced to both LeBron and comedian Kevin Hart, another friend of James’ who was also at the game.

Photos and video of the foursome show the NBA star laughing alongside the Grammy winner, who went to meet Hart for what seemed like the first time. Judging from their body language, it looks like the comedian was very complimentary of Bunny, who went on to return the favor while touching his chest in gratitude.

It’s no surprise to see Bad Bunny--full name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio--at a Lakers game, as he’s been a fan of the team for a long time now, frequently visiting Staples Center for the organization’s home games over the years.

He’s also developed a close friendship with James, who joined him onstage for Calibash back in 2020. Earlier this year, the NBA star visited Benito in his native Puerto Rico, taking to Instagram to write a caption in Spanish, saying, “it’s always good to see my brother” and tagging the rapper.