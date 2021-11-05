Bad Bunny sheds light on his ‘Narcos: Mexico’ role Kitty Páez

Bad Bunny is unstoppable! The Puerto Rican superstar sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to shed light on his Narcos: Mexico role, Kitty Páez, and what he did after fulfilling his longtime dream of becoming a WWE wrestler.

According to the reggaeton sensation, there are significant differences between his singing career and his acting gig. “It’s different, but at the same time, it’s the same, you know,” he told Fallon. “You have to work hard, to be responsible, and respect [your] colleagues. I enjoy it. It’s something new for me, but I like it, and I enjoy it. I’m learning; I’m practicing. I keep practicing, you know.”

Rapper Bad Bunny during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

The star told the legendary tv host that he relates with his character in one way — that both are cool. “I’m a good guy, but it was fun,” he told Jimmy. “The character is, like, a cool guy, a young guy. I’m a cool guy. I think so anyway.”

This year Bad Bunny made headlines multiple times after debuting on WWE WrestleMania. Fallon took the singer on a walk to memory lane to reminisce about his fantastic experience.

Bad Bunny performs at WWE Royal Rumble with Booker T

“I’ve always been, since I was a kid, a wrestling fan,” he said. “That was a dream come. I can’t believe it, still.” After pointing out that he spent about three months training for his wrestling debut, Bunny confirmed that he did indeed watch footage of the results over and over again for a month straight.

“After WrestleMania, I watched—the whole month, every night before I go to bed—it was the fight. … Every night, every night,” Bad Bunny said.

