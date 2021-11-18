Rubén Blades honored at the 2021 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Gala

On Wednesday, November 17, The Latin Recording Academy celebrated its 2021 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Gala honoring Rubén Blades.

The memorable evening featured moving renditions of some of Blades’ renowned repertoire featuring past and current Latin GRAMMY Awards nominees including Ángela Aguilar, Christina Aguilera, María Becerra, Eduardo Cabra, Andrés Calamaro, Sofia Carson, Oscar D’León, Farruko, Flor de Toloache, Lasso,Beatriz Luengo, Marc Anthony, Rafa Pabón, René Pérez, Milly Quezada, Rozalén, Joaquín Sabina, María Toledo, Diego Torres, Vicentico, Carlos Vives, and Yotuel.

Rubén Blades is an eight-time Latin GRAMMY and nine-time GRAMMY-winner, singer-songwriter, producer, musician, actor and activist. He was honored for his continued commitment to fighting for social justice around the world by supporting initiatives that raise awareness towards political oppression, hunger, poverty, and more. Through his music, with songs such as “Prohibido Olvidar,” “Buscando América” and “Desapariciones,” Blades has been a champion for positive, meaningful change in Latin communities and beyond.

The star-studded gala and tribute concert at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas featured guest appearances via video segments by Michael Bublé, Lila Downs, Jorge Drexler, Erika Ender, Juan Luis Guerra,Natalia Lafourcade, Tania Libertad, Luba Mason, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Alejandro Sanz, Paul Simon, and Sting.

Roberto Delgado & Orquesta accompanied the performers onstage throughout the night, and the band was also joined by talented artists Egidio Cuadrado, Mayte Montero, Ismael Guijarro, Marc Quiñones and Bobby Allende, who provided the audience with original and unique interpretations of Blades’ songs. The concert ended with a standing ovation after a stellar rendition of “Pedro Navaja” performed by the Person of the Year himself.