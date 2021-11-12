Are you wondering who will perform at the Latin Grammys? Find it here!

The Latin Grammys are around the corner, and celebrities are getting ready to celebrate one of the most important nights of Latin music. The premiere event will be broadcasting on Univision in the United States and globally on the Latin Grammys Facebook Live and YouTube channel at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 18.

Latin Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Kany García and actress Carolina Dieckmann will be hosting the show. At the same time, according to Billboard, the first Latin Grammys of the day will be presented by nominees Roxana Amed, Pedro Capó, Sara Correia, Farina, José Gaviria,Melim, Covi Quintana, and La Energía Norteña’s Adrián Zamarripa and Manuel Borrego.

The performances are unmissable, and fans will be able to dance to the rhythm of Pablo Alborán, Bad Bunny, Alejandro Fernández, Maná, Juanes, and Myke Towers. Ozuna, Paula Arenas, Nella, Danna Paola, Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga, Los Dos Carnales, Calibre 50, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho, will take the stage.

Rubén Blades, who will be honored as the Person of the Year, also have an exceptional performance and C. Tangana, Antonio Carmona, Diego del Morao, Jorge Drexler, Israel Fernández, La Húngara, Natalia Lafourcade, and Omar Apollo.

Singer-songwriter, producer, musician, actor and activist Rubén Blades named 2021 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year

Juanes will bring rock to the arena with his new arrangement of Juan Gabriel’s iconic hit “No Tengo Dinero,” alongside Rubén Albarrán and Meme del Real of Café Tacvba.

“We are excited to reunite with our members and nominees during our annual Latin Grammy Premiere,” Manuel Abud, CEO of the Latin Recording Academy, said in a statement. “We will once again celebrate musical excellence — for both Spanish and Portuguese recordings — and promise an afternoon filled with camaraderie and unique Latin GRAMMY moments.”