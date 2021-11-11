Five easy-to-make drinks to enjoy while watching the Latin Grammys

We are finalizing details of the so-called “most important night of Latin music.” We are slowly but surely getting back to normal after the coronavirus pandemic made us pause our routines and separated us from seeing our loved ones.

Luckily, the 2021 Latin Grammys returns to celebrate the best of Latin music in its 22nd annual installment, and to be part of this fantastic event; you just have to gather your vaccinated family and pals and enjoy a drink or two while watching the show from the comfort of your home.

Broadcasted live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas, on Thursday, November 18, on Univision, you and yours would be able to dance to the rhythms of the latest Spanish-language and bilingual hits of the moment.

We all know that a good gathering deserves a good cocktail; therefore, we decided to share five hassle-free and easy-to-make drinks that will crown you as the queen or king of the hosting world.

Salud! Enjoy and drink responsibly!

Old Parr Golden Beat

Celebrate one of the biggest nights in Latin Music, The Latin GRAMMYs, with the Old Parr Golden Beat, the official whisky cocktail of the award show. The Golden Beat will make this golden occasion extra special, whether you are there in person or watching from home.

The expertly crafted cocktail is ideal for toasting and cheering on your favorite nominees. As the official whisky sponsor of the Latin GRAMMYs, OLD PARR Blended Scotch Whisky encourages you to celebrate life and its Golden Moments to the fullest.

Ingredients

1.5 oz. Old Parr Blended Scotch 12 Year

1 oz. Ginger Syrup

.5 oz Lemon Juice

Club Soda

Glass: Rocks Glass

Garnish: Orange Wedge

Method

Combine Old Parr Aged 12 Years, Ginger Syrup, and lemon juice into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a rocks glass over ice. Top with premium club soda and garnish with an orange wedge.

Spiced Apple Cider Mule