Five easy-to-make drinks to enjoy while watching the Latin Grammys

We are finalizing details of the so-called “most important night of Latin music.” We are slowly but surely getting back to normal after the coronavirus pandemic made us pause our routines and separated us from seeing our loved ones.
Luckily, the 2021 Latin Grammys returns to celebrate the best of Latin music in its 22nd annual installment, and to be part of this fantastic event; you just have to gather your vaccinated family and pals and enjoy a drink or two while watching the show from the comfort of your home.
Broadcasted live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas, on Thursday, November 18, on Univision, you and yours would be able to dance to the rhythms of the latest Spanish-language and bilingual hits of the moment.
We all know that a good gathering deserves a good cocktail; therefore, we decided to share five hassle-free and easy-to-make drinks that will crown you as the queen or king of the hosting world.
Salud! Enjoy and drink responsibly!
Old Parr Golden Beat
Celebrate one of the biggest nights in Latin Music, The Latin GRAMMYs, with the Old Parr Golden Beat, the official whisky cocktail of the award show. The Golden Beat will make this golden occasion extra special, whether you are there in person or watching from home.
The expertly crafted cocktail is ideal for toasting and cheering on your favorite nominees. As the official whisky sponsor of the Latin GRAMMYs, OLD PARR Blended Scotch Whisky encourages you to celebrate life and its Golden Moments to the fullest.
Ingredients
- 1.5 oz. Old Parr Blended Scotch 12 Year
- 1 oz. Ginger Syrup
- .5 oz Lemon Juice
- Club Soda
- Glass: Rocks Glass
- Garnish: Orange Wedge
Method
Combine Old Parr Aged 12 Years, Ginger Syrup, and lemon juice into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a rocks glass over ice. Top with premium club soda and garnish with an orange wedge.
Spiced Apple Cider Mule
Ingredients
- 1 ½ oz. Tequila Cazadores Reposado
- 1 tsp. Spiced Apple Cider Powder
- 1 Lemon Wedge
- Top with Ginger Beer
- Pinch Nutmeg
Method
In a mixing glass combine the first three ingredients with ice, shake and serve over the rocks, top with ginger beer and sprinkle nutmeg. Garnish with lemon and mint.
Planas Cranberry Mojito
Ingredients
- 1 ½ oz. Diplomático Planas
- 1 oz. of cranberry Juice
- ½ lime, cut into wedges
- ½ oz. agave nectar
- 10 mint leaves
Method
Muddle lime with mint, agave, and Planas in a shaker. Fill with ice, shake well, pour into a highball glass, and add cranberry juice. Garnish with fresh cranberries, a lime wedge, and a mint sprig.
1800 El Humo
Ingredients
- 1 ½ oz. 1800 Añejo
- ½ oz. Mezcal
- ½ oz. simple syrup
- ¾ oz. lemon juice
- ½ oz. triple sec
- 1 egg white
- Pineapple for garnish
Method
Add all ingredients to a shaker, add ice, shake vigorously. Strain into glass and garnish with pineapple.
Pomegranate Jewel
Ingredients
- 1 oz CÎROC Pomegranate
- .5 oz Grenadine
- Sparkling Wine
- Lemon twist (garnish)
- Glass: Coupe
Method
Add CÎROC Pomegranate and Grenadine in a mixing glass. Add ice and gently stir. Strain into a glass (no ice). Top off with Sparkling Wine and garnish.