Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera will receive the first-ever “Music Icon” award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. And what is better than having one Latina onstage? Two Latinas! Therefore, Becky G will present the award to Aguilera at the ceremony.

The five-time PCA Award-winner will be honored for her contributions to the music industry and her illustrious career. The 2021 People’s Choice Awards will air simultaneously on NBC and E! on Tuesday, December 7 at 9 pm ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA.

Also, the proud Ecuadorian descend star will take the stage for the second time to perform a never-before-seen medley of her biggest songs, culminating in music from her highly-anticipated new Spanish-language album. The last time Aguilera performed at the People’s Choice Awards was in 2013, when she received the “People’s Voice” award.

“There is a reason Christina Aguilera is referred to as ‘the voice of our generation.’ She not only has an extraordinary voice but, as a creator, produces music that evokes true emotion and resonates across so many different demographics,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming. “Christina is an idol, and we cannot wait to celebrate her successes and present her with the inaugural ‘Music Icon’ award.”

Christina Aguilera performs during the 1st Annual Latin Grammy Awards broadcast at Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. on Wednesday September 13, 2000

Renowned for her powerful voice and hit songs, Aguilera has sold more than 43 million records worldwide and achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her the fourth female artist ever to top the chart for three consecutive years decades.

Her multiple accolades include five Grammy Awards, a Latin Grammy Award, PCA “People’s Voice” Award, Glamour’s Woman of the Year, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She also holds the prestigious honor of being the only artist under 30 ever to be included in Rolling Stone Magazine’s list of the 100 greatest singers of all time.