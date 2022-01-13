Christina Aguilera and Ozuna have fans saying ‘OMG’ ahead of their new song

Christina Aguilera has been claiming her space in the Latin music scene and has another song dropping soon. After collaborating withBecky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso, she joined forces with Ozuna and they have new a single called “Santo” dropping next Thursday on January 20th. Aguilera shared a behind-the-scenes look of the music video and the artists are matching in red leather looks and sunglasses. Fans are excited about the collaboration and have been left comments like “OMG,” and “omg omg omg omg.”



Aguilera is one of the few artists that found success in the English and Spanish market, winning both the GRAMMYs and Latin GRAMMYs. After winning Best New Artist at the 42nd GRAMMY Awards in 2000 Aguilera decided to embrace her Ecuadorian roots and released her first Spanish album, Mi Reflejo, which featured Spanish versions of her biggest hits, original songs, and covers. It also included a collaboration with Luis Fonsi with their duet “Si No Te Hubiera Conocido.”

The Latin market embraced her, and at the inaugural Latin GRAMMY Awards in 2000, she hit the stage with performances of the classic “Contigo En La Distancia” and the Spanish version of “Genie in a Bottle,” “Genio Atrapado.” A year later, Mi Refeljo won her first, and only, Latin GRAMMY wins for Female Pop Vocal Album.

The singer returned to the stage at the 2021 Latin GRAMMY’s in November for the first time in 20 years alongside Becky, Nathy, and Nicki andthey had girls feeling empowered with their song “Pa Mis Muchachas.”