Christina Aguilera celebrates her 41st birthday sharing suggestive pictures

Christina Aguilera is celebrating her 41st birthday. To share a glimpse of how she was spending her special day, she took to social media to post several images wearing nothing but a pair of leather gloves and shades.

The proud Latina used her accessory to cover her breasts while posing for the camera strategically. “XTINA XLI,” she captioned the snaps.

The songstress immediately garnered thousands of likes and congratulatory messages that reminded her how much she is loved worldwide.

“Happy Birthday Beautiful! Thank you for all the songs and for all your amazing live performances,” tweeted singer Kathleen Hanna. “Deep diving you singing live on youtube is how I get thru the bad times and celebrate the good ones!”

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY ❤️❤️❤️,” commented makeup artist Kristofer Buckle.

Besides another year on earth, Aguilera has multiple reasons to celebrate. Earlier this month, she received the first-ever music icon award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. As one of the greatest Latina entertainers, the Ecuadorian-descent superstar performed her iconic hits “Genie in a Bottle,” “Dirrty,” and “Beautiful” while giving the audience a taste of her forthcoming Spanish-language album by singing her latest single, “Somos Nada.” The last time Aguilera performed at the People’s Choice Awards was in 2013 when she received the “People’s Voice” award.

Renowned for her powerful voice and hit songs, Aguilera has sold more than 43 million records worldwide and achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her the fourth female artist ever to top the chart for three consecutive years decades.

Her multiple accolades include five Grammy Awards, a Latin Grammy Award, PCA “People’s Voice” Award, Glamour’s Woman of the Year, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She also holds the prestigious honor of being the only artist under 30 ever to be included in Rolling Stone Magazine’s list of the 100 greatest singers of all time.