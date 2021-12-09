Relive Christina Aguilera’s outstanding 2021 People’s Choice Awards performance

Christina Aguilera received the first-ever music icon award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. There’s no doubt that the 40-year-old singer is one of the greatest Latina entertainers.

The Ecuadorian-descent superstar performed her iconic hits “Genie in a Bottle,” “Dirrty,” and “Beautiful” while giving the audience a taste of her forthcoming Spanish-language album by singing her latest single, “Somos Nada.” The last time Aguilera performed at the People’s Choice Awards was in 2013, when she received the “People’s Voice” award.

Christina Aguilera performs on stage during the 2021 People‘s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California.

The five-time PCA Award-winner was honored for her contributions to the music industry and her illustrious career. “There is a reason Christina Aguilera is referred to as ‘the voice of our generation.’ She not only has an extraordinary voice but, as a creator, produces music that evokes true emotion and resonates across so many different demographics,” NBC Universal’s Jen Neal said in a statement.

Renowned for her powerful voice and hit songs, Aguilera has sold more than 43 million records worldwide and achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her the fourth female artist ever to top the chart for three consecutive years decades.

Her multiple accolades include five Grammy Awards, a Latin Grammy Award, PCA “People’s Voice” Award, Glamour’s Woman of the Year, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She also holds the prestigious honor of being the only artist under 30 ever to be included in Rolling Stone Magazine’s list of the 100 greatest singers of all time.

