The 2021 People’s Choice Awards took place yesterday, Tuesday December 7th at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California. The 47th annual event aired on NBC and E! and was filled with top fashion styles from some today’s most iconic celebrities in music, film and pop culture.
This year, Kim Kardashian received the Fashion Icon Award, in which she thanked Ye West for introducing her to fashion. Also Latina Powerhouse Christina Aguilera walked away with the first-ever Music Icon Award and Halle Berry with the People’s Icon Award. It was a night filled with great celeb moments and stunning red carpet looks.
So keep scrolling to see the best looks from this year’sPeople’s Choice Awards.
