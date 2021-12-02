Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Spotify released its yearly wrap up so get ready for everyone to start sharing the questionable music they listen to on Instagram. Spotify’s 2021 wrapped unveiled the top artists, albums, songs, podcasts, and more that show how more than 381 million people streamed. On the artist‘s side, Bad Bunny took home the title as the most-streamed artist with over 9.1 billion streams. But who was in the top 10? Check out the list below.
Lizzo opens up about her friendship with Adele: ‘She’s given me really good advice’
Christina Aguilera will receive the first-ever ‘Music Icon’ award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards
Bad Bunny talks new album, filming a top-secret project, and more on the cover of HIGHArt
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!