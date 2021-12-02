Spotify released its yearly wrap up so get ready for everyone to start sharing the questionable music they listen to on Instagram. Spotify’s 2021 wrapped unveiled the top artists, albums, songs, podcasts, and more that show how more than 381 million people streamed. On the artist‘s side, Bad Bunny took home the title as the most-streamed artist with over 9.1 billion streams. But who was in the top 10? Check out the list below.