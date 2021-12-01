Bad Bunny covers Winter 2021 HIGHArt issue

Bad Bunny talks new album, filming a top-secret project, and more on the cover of HIGHArt

The full issue drops Thursday, December 2

By Rebecah Jacobs -Los Angeles

A Magazine by Highsnobiety is making its return with the Winter 2021 issue titled HIGHArt.

Starring Bad Bunny on this first-ever HIGHArt cover, the issue also features conversations with the Russell Westbrook, Grimes, Kidsuper, Coi Leray, and more.

The full issue drops tomorrow, Thursday, December 2--but we’ve got an early look at some of the reggatonero’s quotes from the issue. In the cover story by Rubén Herrera, Bad Bunny--full name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio--discusses his upcoming studio album, his views on art, his life pre-fame, what Bad Bunny represents to him, his much-discussed “Yo Perreo Sola” music video and more from the Dominican Republic, where it is revealed that he is filming a top-secret project.

On his upcoming studio album:

“I don’t feel pressure from the fans or anything else. The only pressure I feel is from myself. And really, I wouldn’t even call it pressure. It’s a drive to create something new….I always ask myself, ‘How can I entertain and surprise people with something new?’ And that’s the pressure, but it’s a positive internal pressure.”


On his “Yo Perreo Sola” video:

“Obviously I’ll never do anything to purposely offend anyone, but we’re human. If I ever do or say anything that offends people, I will have two options: reflect to see if my behavior was the one at fault and learn from that in order to do better; or if I reflect and realize it was not me who was at fault, then I can leave it up to people whether they want to engage with my work.”

On his fame:

“I still don’t understand how people see me, or how I can possibly impact so many people. And maybe this is good. Maybe not understanding my reach helps keep me humble. It helps keep me the same Benito that I was growing up. The one that created art just because he was passionate about it.”


On his life pre-fame:

“I was making music and working at a supermercado. I always kept making music. And I did it with passion. At that time, I never made music with hopes of leaving my job. I did it because I loved making music.”

Bad Bunny covers Winter 2021 HIGHArt issue©HighArt

Read the complete cover story on Highsnobiety.com and in the special HIGHArt Winter 2021 issue, launching on December 2nd.

