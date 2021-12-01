Lizzo opens up about her friendship with Adele: ‘She’s given me really good advice’

As two of the most talented women in the music industry, it should come as no surprise that Lizzo and Adele made fast friends.

The former spoke to PEOPLE in this week’s issue, where she opened up about her bond with the “Easy On Me” singer.

“I met her at a birthday party or a Grammy party — I can’t remember where because I was drunk at both,” Lizzo told the mag. “She’s been through similar things that I have, and she‘s given me really good advice.”

She continued, “We have very similar personalities and the way we think, and we just connected in that way. We’re both supreme divas. We know our worth — and we’re also both Tauruses!”

The “Rumors” singer was recently spotted supporting her famous friend at the “Adele: One Night Only” concert special at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. For the special event, she sat front-row with Oprah Winfrey and listened to new tracks off her pal’s latest album, 30.

“When it came time for her performance, she extended an invitation, which was incredible — she put my a** in the front row, which was even more incredible!” Lizzo said about the evening.

“It was so crazy; I was turned up. I said, ‘Adele’s singing like she in the church — she is doing some sanging right now. I need to give her that energy that she deserves,’” she continued. “So, I was living, and we had a lot of fun.”

Still, the Detroit native only arrived right before the show started--which means she didn’t even realize how just how A-list the guest list was until after the fact.

“I didn’t really notice everyone that was there because I was the second-to-last person — Drake was after me — but I was the second to last person to show up, and I had like kind of rushed in,” Lizzo says of the evening.

“I saw on Twitter the other day, I was like, ‘Wait, Donald Glover was there?’ Because there was people there that I didn’t even realize. All I saw was Oprah and Drake and Tyler Perry,” Lizzo continued. “Melissa McCarthy, obviously, I was sitting next to her, and we both named Melissa. And of course I saw Ms. ‘Help the Killer’s Escaping’ Sarah Paulson. But it was dark! Then I realized it was all these people there.”