Veteran singer Christina Aguilera collabs with Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso

This is not a drill! veteran singer Christina Aguilera recently announced a collaboration with Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso. The five-time Grammy Award-winning artist shared the news on social media revealing the upcoming track’s name. The song “Pa’ Mis Muchachas” will drop on Friday, October 22.

It is believed that the song might be part of Aguilera’s upcoming Spanish-language album. The star has been teasing fans with some behind-the-scenes photos for a while, working late nights in a secret recording location in Miami, posting selfies with collaborators, writing, and even including an image in Miami Beach titled “Miami Sessions.”

The 40-year-old artist confessed that after starting the recording process, she was able to fall in love with music “all over again,” making her feel “reinspired” and ready to reclaim her throne in the music industry.

The Ecuadorian descent star told Health magazine that she was working on a second Spanish-language album that was about 20 years overdue. “I’m a perfectionist and want to give everything my best–especially because of the soul-searching I’ve done over the past year and the new perspective I have,” Aguilera told Health. “I am reinspired and have reconnected with myself. I’ve fallen in love with music all over again, which is a really big thing to say, having spent my entire career in music.”

“¡En tres días! The countdown has begun…I am proud to reveal mi primera canción from a body of work that lives so closely to my heart. And these beautiful, strong and talented women are joining forces with me for this first Guaracha @iambeckyg @nathypeluso @nicki.nicole ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 “Pa Mis Muchachas” este viernes!!” she wrote on Instagram.