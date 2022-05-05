Why Kim Cattrall was not asked to appear in ‘Sex and the City’ reboot

Kim Cattrall is sharing her thoughts about the long awaited Sex and the City reboot, and it seems the actress, who portrayed Samantha in the original series, found out about the newest version of the show just like everyone else, through social media, which means she was in fact not invited to reprise her iconic character.

“I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media,” she admitted during her latest interview for Variety.

The actress also shared her opinion of the revival ‘And Just Like That’ starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, confessing that after seeing it, she thinks it was probably best to move on and leave Samantha’s storyline just how we remember it.

“It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough. I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear,” Cattrall stated, explaining that, “Everything has to grow, or it dies. I felt that when the series ended, I thought that’s smart. We’re not repeating ourselves.”

She also insisted that after working on the last movie, she did not want to force a continuation as the last film was supposed to “end all the loose ends,” but then “there’s another movie. And then there’s another movie?” she concluded, “The series is basically the third movie. That’s how creative it was.”