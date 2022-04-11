Broadway show ‘Plaza Suite’ canceled after Sarah Jessica Parker contracts COVID-19

Broadway show ‘Plaza Suite’ has been canceled after it was announced that Sarah Jessica Parker tested positive for COVID-19, just two days after her husband and co-star on the show Matthew Broderick also contracted the virus.

Loading the player...

And while it’s still not clear when the show will return, after weekdays and additional performances were canceled through April 10, producers stated they will be giving updates about future dates, explaining that they have extended ‘Plaza Suite’ through July 1, and the rest of performances “will be announced shortly.”

“The producers apologize for the inconvenience this has caused audience members. Ticket holders should contact their point of sale to reschedule for a future performance or obtain a refund,” organizers confirmed, adding, “Everyone wishes Matthew and Sarah Jessica a speedy recovery.”

Broadway continues to enforce strict health protocols, including mask requirements and proof of vaccination to enter all shows, however the virus continues to make a negative impact on scheduled performances.

‘Plaza Suite’ was first scheduled to make an official debut in 2020, however the ongoing coronavirus pandemic delayed the premiere; directed by John Benjamin Hickey and based on Neil Simon’s classic play.

Parker and Broderick played one of three couples on the three-act show, which takes place at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.