Doja Cat reveals she had plastic surgery and is recovering

Doja Cat is in recovery after getting plastic surgery, and she’s not keeping it a secret. On Monday, the 27-year-old took to Twitter and was transparent about her procedures telling fans she had breast surgery and liposuction. The singer had surgery last week saying Monday she was four days into recovery.



Doja whose full name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini revealed she had lipo done on her thighs. “Feels OK. I got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if I move too much. but I’m healing really fast,” she tweeted.

The thigh liposuction had her fans confused. Doja had to clarify to one fan that she did not get a fat transfer. “No it is not, dear. That is called a fat transfer. I did not get a fat transfer,” she tweeted. One fan was upset that “thick Doja” was gone.

Despite her fan’s mixed opinions, the “Get into It” singer is loving her new body, tweeting that her “titties” looked so good. She noted that she has around 3 months left of recovery.

feels ok. i got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if i move too much. but im healing really fast. — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) March 20, 2023

With Doja in recovery, fans will have to wait even longer to see her back on stage. Last year she had to cancel festival appearances and pull out of The Weeknd’s summer After Hours Til Dawn tour after her tonsils needed surgery. “I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all,” she announced on Instagram.

She explained on Twitter that her tonsils got infected before Billboard Music Awards, and she was on antibiotics, but forgot that she was taking them and “drank wine and was vaping all day long.” Doja said she had a “nasty” growth that had to be “cut.”