Zac Efron’s ripped body and shaggy wig has people amused

Zac Efron spent a lot of time in the gym to prepare for his new role. Photos have emerged of the actor while on the set of ‘The Iron Claw’ in Louisiana, and people are amused.

The actor looks ripped, bulging from every possible muscle while wearing daisy duke style shorts and an interesting wig. He also wore a sleeveless muscle shirt and black sandals.

While some people on social media believed he was playing He-Man, the film is actually based on the true story of the renowned Von Erich family. It tells the story of the rise and fall of the family wrestling dynasty that had a huge impact on the sport since the 1960s. Per Yahoo! As a whole, the family amassed over 140 professional wrestling championships.



Efron will be playing Kevin Von Erich, a one-time world champion, having previously held the WCWA World Heavyweight Championship. The 65-year-old WWE Hall of Famer saw the pics of the jacked actor and gave TMZ his approval.

“He looks really good and muscular! He must be really working hard,” Kevin told TMZ. “I haven’t spoken to him, but my daughters love him, and they think he’s the right guy to do it.”