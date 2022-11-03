Aubrey Plaza joins the cast of Marvel’s Agatha Coven of Chaos: Details about her new role

Aubrey Plaza is making her way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe! The Puerto Rican actress is about to make an appearance in ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos,’ and fans are going crazy, speculating on her new role in the fan-favorite show.

Loading the player...

And while her participation in the television series started as a rumor, it was recently confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter that the actress will be the new addition to the cast. Viewers are also expecting to see the return of one of the most popular characters, Wanda, played by Elizabeth Olsen.

Plaza is currently booked and busy, starring in the second season of HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ and in Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis.’ Kathryn Hahn is set to reprise her role as Agatha, after becoming a popular character in WandaVision, going against Wanda at the end of the show.

It could be possible that Plaza stars in the upcoming series as one of the witches in Agatha’s coven, as she recently dressed up for Halloween as witch. Fans of the story can tune in for the new storyline in late 2023 or early 2024 on Disney Plus.

Members of the cast will include Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke and Emma Caulfield, from Buffy the Vampire Slayer. It’s also expected for the series to continue the same type of format that was seen on WandaVision, as head writer for the same show Jac Schaeffer is returning for ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos.’