Bad Bunny’s Marvel movie will be directed by Jonás Cuarón

Bad Bunny’s superhero movie will be directed by Jonás Cuarón, the son of Alfonso Cuarón. This marks Bad Bunny’s first leading role and also the first time where a Latino character will headline a Marvel movie.

©GettyImages



Bad Bunny performs in California.

The Wrap was the first to break the news of Cuarón joining the project. They also learned that the script would be written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, who’s also working on the film “Blue Beetle.”

“El Muerto” follows an anti-hero named Juan Carlos Estrada, who is the son of a luchador fighter and is next in line to inherit the power of “El Muerto,” a wrestling mask that grants the user superhuman endurance and strength. The character is a small part of the Spider-man universe and will likely be a part of the growing Sony universe, which is currently made up of characters like Venom and Morbius.

Bad Bunny has been appearing on a handful of TV episodes and films over the past couple of years, including “Narcos: Mexico,” and “Bullet Train.” “El Muerto” would be his first starring role.

©GettyImages



Jonás Cuarón at a screening of “Desierto”.

While the Spider-Man Marvel movies are some of the most profitable movies all over the world, the Sony Universe has had its share of hit and misses. Still, the studio is committed to the project, having a variety of exciting films in the works, including “Madame Webb,” starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, and “Kraven the Hunter,” starring Aaron Taylor Johnson and Ariana DeBose.

Jonás Cuarón has worked on a variety of films, including “Gravity,” which he co-wrote with his father, and “Desierto” which he wrote and directed. “El Muerto” would be his biggest solo project to date.