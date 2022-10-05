Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Christina Plaza has made the audience fall in love with her talent and unique sense of humor. Born June 26, 1984, this fan-favorite Hollywood star is a proud Latina, with Puerto Rican descent from her father David Plaza and Irish roots from her mother Bernadette Plaza.

Best known from her role as April Ludgate in ‘Parks and Recreation,’ the actress was catapulted to stardom for her comedic and creative skills, quickly making her way into bigger roles, including the 2010 film ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,’ the 2013 animated film ‘Monsters University,’ the 2016 comedy ‘Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates’ acting alongside Zac Efron, the 2017 TV series ‘Legion,’ and the comedy ‘Ingrid Goes West’ with Elizabeth Olsen, among other projects.

Born in Wilmington, Delaware, the actress ﻿was named Aubrey after the 1972 song of the same name by the band ‘Bread. ‘She has two younger sisters, Renee and Natalie, and “a huge family and tons of cousins in Puerto Rico,” as she previously shared.

“I was like the only diverse kid in my high school,” Aubrey said, talking about her childhood in a “very Catholic household.” Aubrey went on to study film at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and graduated in 2006.

The actress is also a queer icon and has been openly bisexual, recently starring in the 2020 film ‘Happiest Season’ playing Kristen Stewart’s ex-girlfriend in the Christmas comedy.

She has been in a romantic relationship with writer and director Jeff Baena since 2011, keeping her personal life private, previosly admitting that she is married to Baena, but not giving to many details to the public.