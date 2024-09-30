Samara Mejía Hernández's journey to becoming one of the most influential Latinas in venture capital wasn't marked by privilege or easy access to connections. Raised without the traditional networks that many aspiring investors have, Samara had to navigate the world of finance with determination, resilience, and a belief in her capabilities. Today, she is the Founding Partner of Chingona Ventures, a seed-stage fund that focuses on tech-enabled companies across the United States. This role exemplifies her groundbreaking work and vision in the venture capital space.

Born and raised in a community where traditional career paths like venture capital weren't familiar, Samara understood early on that success would require pushing past barriers and creating opportunities. After earning her Industrial and Operations Engineering degree from the University of Michigan, she ventured into finance, a space often dominated by established connections and wealth. Instead of letting the absence of these advantages hinder her, Samara leveraged her tenacity to secure a position at Goldman Sachs, one of the most prestigious firms in the financial industry.

© Chingona Ventures

During her time at Goldman Sachs, Samara worked in asset management and business operations, gaining valuable insights into the world of investments and corporate growth. But her ambitions extended beyond just working for a large firm. She envisioned a path that would enable her to help companies grow from the ground up, with a focus on underrepresented founders and ideas. This led to the founding of Chingona Ventures.

"Chingona Ventures prioritizes investing in founders from non-traditional backgrounds who bring unique perspectives on a customer base that will give them a competitive edge." Samara Mejia Hernandez, Founding Partner of Chingona Ventures

In 2019, Samara Hernández leaped and founded Chingona Ventures, a venture capital firm with a mission to invest in companies founded by entrepreneurs often overlooked by traditional investors. The name "Chingona" loosely translates to "badass woman" in Spanish and reflects Samara's commitment to empowering diverse founders, particularly women and people of color, to transform their visions into thriving businesses.

Unlike many VC firms that solely seek out familiar industries or founders with traditional connections, Chingona Ventures focuses on US-based, tech-enabled companies led by individuals from diverse backgrounds. Samara's approach supports these ventures financially and fosters innovation by tapping into a broader pool of talent and ideas. One of Chingona Ventures' notable investments includes PaerPay, a FinTech contactless payment startup that exemplifies the type of disruptive technology Samara is passionate about.

© Chingona Ventures (L-R) Lori DeLuca, Chief Financial Officer, Samara Hernandez, Founding Partner, Grisel Hernandez, Associate

Samara's work has proven that backing nontraditional founders and tech innovators can lead to successful and impactful companies. By investing in sectors such as FinTech, healthcare, education, and the future of work, Chingona Ventures addresses critical gaps in the market and provides opportunities for those who might not have access to traditional capital.

Her story serves as a powerful reminder that diversity in venture capital isn't just a social responsibility but a path to unlocking untapped potential in industries ripe for change. Samara Mejía Hernández epitomizes persistence, hard work, and a clear vision. Through Chingona Ventures, she is investing in companies and shaping the future of entrepreneurship by bringing much-needed diversity to the forefront of the venture capital industry.