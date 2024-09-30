Issa Lopez wasn't expecting inspiration to strike during the pandemic. In that time of uncertainty, the Mexican writer and director received a call that would change her career. The producers of the HBO series True Detective reached out to ask about ideas related to a fifth season for the series, prompting the creation of True Detective: Night Country, a series that ended up made with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, and has received 29 Emmy nominations.

Lopez was born and raised in Mexico and lost her mother suddenly when she was eight years old. While the loss wasn't tragic, it was one of those moments that has tinted her life, altering it forever, and jumpstarting a love for detective novels that has accompanied her since.

She began studying archeology, discovering her life's passion, cinematography, a bit later on. Her career began writing for Mexican soap operas like "Laberintos de Pasion" and "Primer amor... a 1000 x Hora."

In 2006, Issa made her debut with her own script and feature, directing the film Efectos Secundarios, inspired by the very popular midlife crisis. The film follows the reunion of four school friends in a party of alumni, and stars Marina de Tavira, Alejandra Gollas, Pedro Izquierdo and Arturo Barba.

A year later, she wrote Ninas Mal, a comedy about four young women challenging the world while their parents and teachers send them off to a special school for better education. The film remains the seventh box office bestseller of all time. By 2017, Lopez had premiered the film "Tigers Are Not Afraid," a critical darling that won her numerous awards, including Best Horror Director at Fantastic Fest. The rest, as they say, is history.

Lopez's work in "True Detective" makes her the only woman to write and direct an installment of the series, a challenge that she took on with aplomb, imbuing the series with a welcome mystery, horror, and strangeness that made it into one of the year's most successful series. She's currently developing a sixth season for the series. We can't wait to see where her work takes her next.