Cecy and Alejandra Young, sisters with Mexican heritage, are the founders of Momiji Beauty, an online store focused on bringing top Korean skincare to Mexico. Their journey started in South Korea and Japan, where they became fascinated by the unique and effective skincare routines. Motivated by their experiences, they set out to share these innovative beauty practices with Mexican women, simplifying and making skincare accessible.

Momiji Beauty is built around the concept of curating high-quality Korean skincare products for Mexican consumers. The sisters have carefully selected everything from serums to complete skincare kits, ensuring that their customers receive the best in beauty. They emphasize the layering technique, a hallmark of Korean skincare, to help women achieve healthier, more radiant skin. Their goal is to demystify skincare, making it an enjoyable and effective process for all.

"The idea of Momiji was born during a trip through South Korea and Japan, where we first experienced the incredible beauty culture that exists in these countries."

Cecy and Alejandra Young

As an online-only business, Momiji Beauty makes it easy for customers across Mexico to discover and purchase products tailored to their skin type and needs. Cecy and Alejandra prioritize customer service, offering personalized advice through social media, email, and their website's chat feature. They also host special events, such as Pop-Up Shops, allowing customers to experience the products firsthand in a fun and interactive setting.

"Korean skincare is based on layering or using several products one on top of the other in steps. We want to bring this philosophy to Mexico because we have proven that it really helps achieve healthier and more beautiful skin."

One of the key factors in Momiji Beauty's success is the sisters’ commitment to finding the most effective and innovative skincare products. By regularly visiting Korea and staying informed about the latest beauty trends, Cecy and Alejandra are able to offer their customers cutting-edge solutions that are safe, effective, and affordable. Their careful selection process ensures that every product they offer meets their high standards of quality.

© Cecy and Alejandra Young Sisters cutting the ribbon in the opening of the Momiji Café CDMX

"Taking care of your skin is easy, and it’s very simple to find high-quality products for every skin type, with noble and functional ingredients, when you receive the right information."

Their philosophy extends beyond selling skincare products. They are passionate about educating their customers on how to build simple, consistent skincare routines that fit into their daily lives. They advise women to enjoy the process of taking care of their skin, emphasizing that even a few minutes each day can make a significant difference in achieving glowing, healthy skin.

Since its founding in 2016, Momiji Beauty has become a trusted source for Korean skincare in Mexico, offering a wide range of products that cater to all skin types, including the most sensitive. With their dedication to innovation, accessibility, and customer satisfaction, Cecy and Alejandra Young have created a thriving community where skincare is celebrated and self-care is made easy.

