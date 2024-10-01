The cross-cultural journey of Gloria Estefan: A music Icon for all generations

Gloria Estefan's achievements throughout her career are truly remarkable. With over 20 albums and more than 100 million copies sold worldwide, she stands as one of the best-selling artists in history. She is an inspiring singer, songwriter, author, actress, businesswoman, philanthropist and humanitarian. Her influence knows no boundaries, as she bridges cultures through her music.

Over the years, Gloria has proudly embraced her Latin roots, establishing herself as one of the most celebrated Hispanic female role models. She is a true legend and superstar for all generations.

Estefan broke barriers by performing Latin rhythms, paired with English lyrics, all while proudly celebrating her heritage. Known as the 'Queen of Latin Pop,' she is a trailblazing innovator, bringing her dynamic Cuban musical roots to the global stage while transforming Miami into a major hub for Latin American music.

Carole King, Celine Dion, Gloria Estefan, Shania Twain at VH1 Divas Live. April 14, 1998

A remarkable force of nature—both as an artist and a woman—Estefan made history by being the first Latina inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In June, Estefan spoke to Songwriter Universe about being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

“… I never even dreamed it could happen. There are so many worthy people, and to be a part of that incredible group of people that have come before me, and everyone that’s getting inducted that night, is incredible. It’s a beautiful thing because music saved my life since I was a kid. It was my escape, my catharsis, and I used to pour over every word in songs from my favorite artists, and sing my heart out and let out everything. Music was always a great escape for me. So for my music to be that for other people, is an honor beyond anything I can ever imagine.” Gloria Estefan

Gloria Estefan became the first Latina inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

This year, she was honored with the prestigious Legend Award at the Billboard Latin Women in Music. Her daughter, Emily Estefan, who proudly continues the family's legacy, expressed in an interview with ¡HOLA! the importance of her mother's career: “Mama was the first one to open the door!” And indeed, she did!

“Receiving this award is more than anything to let a new generation know that, even though we come from other countries, we have to maintain our culture, we have to maintain our nationality and be proud of where we come from." Gloria Estefan

© Telemundo

She paved the way for an entire generation of Latin superstars including Shakira, Ricky Martin, and Jennifer Lopez. Her incredible talent has been recognized with numerous awards and accolades, including eight Grammy Awards.

© Frank Micelotta Archive Celia Cruz, Ricky Martin, and Gloria Estefan perform during the 1st Annual Latin Grammy Award

In 2015, President Barack Obama gave her and her husband, music producer Emilio Estefan, the Presidential Medal of Freedom for their contributions to American music. The United States’ highest civilian honor is presented to individuals who have made meritorious contributions to the country, to world peace, and cultural endeavors. She also made history in 2017 as the first Cuban-American artist to receive Kennedy Center Honors.

President Obama presented Emilio & Gloria Estefan with Presidential Medal of Freedom

“My dad brought us here to live in freedom and to live in a country that allows everyone to be who they are. We all have to stand up for what this country is. And I know that every one of the Honorees in this room has done that in their own special way.” Gloria Estefan

© Ron Sachs - Pool/Getty Images The five recipients of the 40th Annual Kennedy Center Honors. From left to right back row: LL Cool J and Lionel Richie Front row, left to right: Carmen de Lavallade, Norman Lear and Gloria Estefan.

Born as Gloria María Fajardo in Havana, Cuba, to José Manuel Fajardo, a soldier, and teacher Gloria García Pérez de Fajardo, she left Cuba in 1959 when Fidel Castro came to power and moved to a neighborhood behind the Orange Bowl stadium in Miami.

Gloria burst onto the pop scene in 1985 as the dynamic frontwoman of the iconic Miami Sound Machine. However, it was also her astounding eight Grammy wins as a solo artist that truly catapulted her into the limelight. Some of her songwriting credits are “Let’s Get Loud,” “Coming Out Of The Dark,” and “Get On Your Feet.”

Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine pose for a portrait during an appearance on "Top Of The Pops" TV show in Los Angeles, California in 1987

She is the founder of the Gloria Estefan Foundation whose mission is to support charitable programs for disadvantaged children and empower young people through education and opportunity. The Foundation also supports spinal cord research through the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis.

As a businesswoman, Gloria was the first Cuban-American to own part of an NFL team when she and her husband, Emilio, purchased a share of the Miami Dolphins. “It’s our community. It’s the place where we live and love,” Estefan stated in an interview with the NFL. Together, she and Emilio have engaged in numerous business ventures, including restaurants and hotels. One of her recent successful projects is the Emmy Award-nominated series, Red Table Talk: The Estefans.

The Estefans put their cards on the table in ‘Red Table Talk.

In 2022, Mattel celebrated Gloria by creating her own Barbie doll, placing her alongside legendary figures such as Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, and Beyoncé. This doll was introduced in honor of Estefan's 65th birthday, aligning with Hispanic Heritage Month, also commemorating the 33rd anniversary of her famous song, “Get on Your Feet.”

The beloved and legendary brand introduced a new Barbie doll made in the likeness of Gloria Estefan. The honor also celebrated the singer’s 65th anniversary and chart-topping 1989 hit, “Get on Your Feet.”

"I'm well-known in the Hispanic world as someone who has maintained their culture. Despite the fact that we've recorded in English and had pop hits all over the world, we never allowed anyone to change our sound, our image and kept the Latinismo in our music," she said. "So, for a little Hispanic girl to see herself reflected and say, 'Maybe one day I could do something that would have someone make a Barbie about me,' it's really cool." Gloria Estefan

In 2015, “On Your Feet!,” a jukebox musical depicting her life, premiered on Broadway. Currently, a film adaptation of On Your Feet! is underway. As reported by Deadline, the project will be produced by Sony Pictures. Lissette Feliciano, recognized for her work on “Women Is Losers,” has been chosen to write and direct the cinematic version of the acclaimed Broadway production. It will also be produced by Gloria and Emilio, as well as John and Jordan Davis of Davis Entertainment. John Fox is the executive producer.

© CBS Photo Archive Gloria Estefan and the cast of On Your Feet! The Story of Emillio and Gloria Estefan at THE 70TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS

Beyond all her professional success, Gloria's greatest treasure is her family, which includes her son Nayib and her daughter Emily. Gloria first met Emilio when she was only 17, and together they have spent more than four decades as partners. They have not only created and performed music together but have also built a thriving and diversified business, all while nurturing and raising their beloved children.

In a Forbes interview, Gloria recalls how they made it a priority to spend quality time with their kids, despite their hectic schedules. Nayib frequently accompanied them on tour, and Gloria reminisced about how Emilio would prepare lunches for Emily and step up to handle parenting duties whenever necessary. "If I was on stage and he needed to take over watching our son, he would," she says. Beyond her successful career as a musician and artist, Gloria admits that her deepest aspiration has always been to be a mother. "I'm a mommy. That was my number one. As a little girl, I had a book about babies... all I wanted to be was a mom, so that's my top priority among all the things I do."

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, HOLA! proudly honors the legendary Gloria Estefan as the Latina Powerhouse Honorary Mention of 2024, recognizing her extraordinary impact and enduring legacy within the Latino community!