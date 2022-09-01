Barbie introduced the Gloria Estefan doll to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off on September 12, but Barbie has already begun recognizing Hispanic Americans’ achievements and contributions. The beloved and legendary brand introduced a new doll made in the likeness of Gloria Estefan. The honor also celebrates the singer’s 65th anniversary and chart-topping 1989 hit, “Get on Your Feet.”

Inspired by the iconic music video and staying true to her multicultural roots, the Gloria Estefan Barbie Doll features a black jacket with intricate gold detailing, jeweled accents, and a dramatic oversized lace sleeve. A soft leopard belt will be accentuated with a gold waist chain, while bold thigh-high boots and gold accessories complete her look.

“I’m honored to be partnering with Barbie to create a doll in my likeness, especially as I ring in my 65th birthday and right ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month,” the star said. “When designing my Barbie with the team, I wanted to ensure I was staying true to my multicultural roots - and I believe we did just that.”

Additionally, Barbie will partner with Artistas y Musicos Latino Americanos to provide funding to help children with private music lessons play instruments, sing, write sounds and prepare for future personal, academic and professional success.

Barbie will also be underwriting one of their event programs and bolster their Mentor-Fellow programs, which train children for careers in art production and administration.

Born Gloria María Milagrosa Fajardo García on 1 September 1957, the Cuban and American singer, actress, and businesswoman started her career as the lead singer in the group Miami Latin Boys, then known as Miami Sound Machine.