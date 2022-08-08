Eva Longoria aces the Barbiecore look with a stylish mini-shorts two-piece

In recent months, we have seen the evolution of Eva Longoria’s style. She has made amazing and flattering fashion choices, using the most trendiest and bold colors. This past week the Latina Powerhouse opted for a barbiecore look, which she totally aced! She not only looked fabulous, she looked radiant and youthful with a fresh vacation tan.

Barbiecore style looks fab on Eva Longoria

The 47 year old Hollywood star also wore her hair up in a ponytail with a few ﻿carefree hair strands framing her face. Eva Longoria was photographed in this adorable outfit on her way to dinner with friends at Catch Steak in West Hollywood.

Eva’s hot pink ensemble consisted of pair of high-waisted mini shorts with a matching straight-cut jacket, which she wore unbuttoned and with the sleeves rolled up with a white cropped top under that showed off her midrift. The entire outfit highlighted a very even and recent tan, which she got while vacationing in Spain and Italy this summer with her four year old son, Santiago Baston and her her husband, José Bastón.

To complete her bubblegum pink outfit, the ‘Desperate Housewives’ actress wore a pair of dainty and pointy transparent sandals and accessorized it with a sparkly silver necklace, big hoop earring and a tote bag from her tequila brand, Casa Del Sol.