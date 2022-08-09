Eva Longoria & Carmen Maura to star in a bilingual TV show

Eva Longoria and Carmen Maura have joined the new Apple TV+ series, “Land of Women.” The show will be an adaptation of the novel of the same name, written by Sandra Barneda. The series will be six episodes long and will be adapted by Ramón Campos, who’s previously worked with the streamer on the series “Now & Then.”

“Land of Women” follows three generations of women. It stars Gala (Longoria), a New Yorker whose life gets thrown upside down when her husband is implicated in a financial scandal. To escape the criminals that are after her family, Gala, her mother Julia (Maura), and her college aged daughter escape to a small town in Spain, where Julia was born and raised.

According to Deadline, the series is already in pre-production and will be shot in Engish and Spanish, with viewers having the option to choose the language they want to watch. The series was created by Campos and Gema Neira, who previously made “Now & Then,” another the bilingual series for Apple TV. Aside from starring in the series, Eva Longoria will also serve as producer.