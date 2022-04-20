Rosie Perez investigates a mysterious crime in ‘Now & Then’

Rosie Perez stars in a new Apple TV series. “Now & Then” follows a group of former friends who are separated by a tragic accident and then brought back together 20 years later due to mysterious circumstances. The series, developed by the creators behind “Velvet” and “Cable Girls,” stars a billingual cast of award winning actors.

Apple TV released the series’ trailer, which consists of eight episodes that will drop every Friday starting May 20. Read on to learn more about the series:

The story

“Now & Then” has two timelines trailing the same group of friends. Set in Miami, the story follows college best friends whose lives change dramatically following one of their deaths. 20 years later, the remaining friends reunite after receiving mysterious messages that threaten to put their current lives at risk.

The cast

©Apple TV



The series is set in Miami and spans decades.

The series stars a talented cast of international actors. Rosie Perez plays Flora, a detective tracking the crime that occurred 20 years ago. The six original friends are played by actors of different ages. In their younger years they’re played by Jorge Lopez, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte, and m. As adults, they’re played by Marina de Tavira, Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, Soledad Villamil, and more.